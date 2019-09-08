Bringing people downtown: Residents enjoy Bluefield, W.Va., Blues Festival

By Emily Coppola, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Blues fans enjoyed the music and atmosphere at the 5th annual Bluefield Blues Festival, on Saturday.

At the annual event, one lucky guest had the chance to win a drawing for a 2018 Buick Cascada. The winner, Karen Mars, of Bluefield, Va., can now call the car, dubbed the “Granada Cascada” due to the fundraiser being the effort of the Granada theatre fund, her own.

“We had tickets sold all the way in Kailua Kona, Hawaii. One of our very own local people won that beautiful new car,” Julie Hurley, with the Granada Theatre effort, said. …

