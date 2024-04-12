BridgeValley CTC receives $400,000 Congressionally Directed Spending Award for Gunshot Detection System

West Virginia Press Association

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. – BridgeValley Community and Technical College has announced they have received a $400,000 Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) award to support the implementation of a Gunshot Detection System. The Fiscal Year 2024 CDS request was submitted by Senator Shelley Moore Capito and Senator Joe Manchin, reflecting their dedication to enhancing safety measures within our community.

This significant funding allocation underscores the importance of investing in technologies that prioritize the security and well-being of students, faculty, staff, and visitors.

The Gunshot Detection System will enable BridgeValley CTC to collaborate more effectively with external entities, including local law enforcement and fire departments, by providing real-time alerts and precise information on possible gunfire incidents. With strategically positioned sensors and a robust notification platform, this system will enable swift responses and proactive measures to ensure the safety of all occupants.

“We are thrilled to receive this $400,000 Congressionally Directed Spending award in support of our Gunshot Detection System,” said Casey Sacks, President of BridgeValley Community and Technical College. “This investment exemplifies the commitment of Senators Capito and Manchin to our community’s safety and reinforces our shared dedication to creating a secure learning environment.”

BridgeValley CTC extends its sincere appreciation to Senators Capito and Manchin for their tireless efforts in securing funding for this critical initiative. Their advocacy and leadership have been instrumental in advancing safety measures that will benefit our entire community.

As BridgeValley CTC moves forward with the implementation of the Gunshot Detection System, it remains committed to fostering a safe and supportive environment for all individuals on campus and beyond.