Bonnie’s Bus providing care in Mill Creek, W.Va.

By Brooke Hinzman, The Inter-Mountain in Elkins, W.Va.

The Inter-Mountain photos by Brooke Hinzman Bonnie’s Bus Mobile Mammography Program will be located today at Valley Healthcare, Inc. in Mill Creek.

MILL CREEK, W.Va. — A mobile mammography unit is providing screenings at Valley Healthcare, Inc. in Mill Creek from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.

Bonnie’s Bus Mobile Mammography Program is a division of the WVU Cancer Institute and WVU Medicine dedicated to providing mammograms to women in remote parts of the state.

The unit was also at Valley Healthcare in Mill Creek throughout the day Wednesday.

“The goal of the program is to never see a lady go without a mammogram because they can’t get to one. We want to come to the people who need it. We travel all over the state, go to clinics where the women are so that they can get mammograms,” said Gurald Turner, an employee of Bonnie’s Bus. …

