Bob Huggins 12th annual Fish Fry to take place on April 6th with guest Pete Rose

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – College Basketball Hall of Famer, Coach Bob Huggins, has announced the 12th Annual Bob Huggins Fish Fry with special guest, MLB All-Time Hit Leader, Pete Rose.

Reserve your seat to get a glimpse of two legends and get ready to be entertained by their commentary as they share the stage to host this special annual event. The evening will also include live music, silent and live auctions, special merchandise, delicious food, and a dinner show featuring Coach Huggins and friends.

The 2024 Bob Huggins Fish Fry will take place on Saturday, April 6th, at Mylan Park in Morgantown. Doors will open at 5:30PM. Secure your spot for the event at BobHugginsFishFry.org.

Proceeds from the Bob Huggins Fish Fry, presented by Little General Stores, benefit the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Endowment in support of cancer care services at Vandalia Health and the Remember the Miners Scholars Program.

The Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Endowment was established by Huggins family in their mother’s name to support cancer care and research across West Virginia. Coach Huggins has partnered with Vandalia Health, to help provide cancer care services spanning the entire state of West Virginia. The Remember the Miners Scholars Program provides scholarships to engineering students who concentrate on mining and mining safety.

“We are honored that Coach Huggins and his family are dedicated to helping support cancer programs, services, and facilities right here in West Virginia through Vandalia Health; CAMC Health System, Mon Health System, and Davis Health System,” said David Goldberg, president and CEO of Mon Health System and Executive Vice President of Vandalia Health. “We have the busiest, by volume, cancer center in the state at CAMC in Charleston, and full comprehensive cancer care services spanning across West Virginia and right here in Morgantown at Mon Health Medical Center. With the Huggins family and supporters’ generosity, we will continue to make a difference in the lives of cancer patients and their families right here, close-to-home with expert doctors, caregivers, facilities, and programs of national recognition.”

