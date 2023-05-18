Board of Governors approves measures on WVU transformation including reduction in force, severance package plans

WV Press Release Sharing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University Board of Governors approved several measures during a special meeting Wednesday (May 17) related to ongoing transformation initiatives across the WVU System.

The BOG approved issuing a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to potentially amend:

· Proposed BOG Faculty Rule 4.7 – Reduction in Force

· Proposed BOG Talent and Culture Rule 3.9 – Reduction in Force

Members also voted to move ahead with a Proposed Faculty and Classified Staff Severance Package Schedule related to both BOG Faculty Rule 4.7 and Talent and Culture Rule 3.9.

The Rule revisions and proposed severance package schedules will be posted for public comment on the Rules, Policies, and Procedures website for 30 days beginning Monday, May 22, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21. All public comments received will be posted on the University’s policy website.

Summaries of the proposed Rules can be found on the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking website.

The Board also approved a timeline to guide academic and operational transformation efforts over the next several months, including the academic program portfolio review process and potential personnel reductions.

The next regular BOG meeting is scheduled for June 23.