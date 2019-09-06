Bluefield, W.Va., manufacturer adds second shift to meet product demand

By GREG JORDAN, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — A local manufacturer now has a second shift at its Mercer County facility to meet the demand for its services, the company announced Thursday.

Industrial Plating & Machine (IPM) recently added a second shift at its Mercer County facility to meet the demand for its services. Staff photo by Jessica Nuzzo

Industrial Plating & Machine successfully added new employees and a second shift this week at its manufacturing facility in Bluefield, according to a press release. After diversifying its customer base, IPM wanted to add to its workforce to help meet a growing demand. This expansion resulted in long-term career opportunities.

IPM President and CEO J. Shannon Remines said the growth is not just good for IPM, but also for the local economy. “Having an expanded second shift allows our production team to reduce turnaround time,” Remines said. “It ensures our customers keep their machines working, but also creates jobs and in turn stimulates the economy in our community.” …

Read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/local-manufacturer-adds-second-shift-to-meet-product-demand/article_9a830dfa-d04b-11e9-8867-df003f486da5.html