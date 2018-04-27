Bluefield Daily Telegraph, WV, seeking copy editor/multimedia editor

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. The Bluefield Daily Telegraph, an award-winning newspaper, is seeking a talented and enthusiastic Graphic arts professional for an employment opening as a copy editor/multimedia editor.

Successful candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree in graphic design, journalism, communications or related field,” editor Samantha Perry said. “Excellent knowledge of graphic design, grammar and the English language a must. Adobe InDesign experience preferred. Knowledge and experience working with multimedia a plus. This is a full-time position that requires evening and weekend shifts. The position offers a competitive benefits package.”

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph is a seven-day morning newspaper with a strong digital and social media presence. Located in Bluefield, W.Va., the Daily Telegraph has a coverage area that extends across southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia. The region is renowned for its natural beauty and boasts an abundance of outdoor recreational activities.

To apply, please submit resume and three to five layout/design samples to

Samantha Perry,

Editor,

P.O. Box 1599,

Bluefield, WV 24701; or e-mail sperry@bdtonline.com

Pre-employment drug screening required. Equal Opportunity Employer. No phone calls please.

See all WVPA employment opportunities at http://wvpress.org/?p=23