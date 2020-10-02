Bluefield Daily Telegraph named 2020 Newspaper of the Year by WVPA

Bluefield Daily Telegraph Report

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — The Bluefield Daily Telegraph has been named the “2020 Newspaper of the Year” by the West Virginia Press Association.

The Newspaper of the Year award is presented annually by the press association to the top newspaper in the state of West Virginia. The award honors the newspaper with the highest total of combined points from its Editorial and Advertising contests. Bluefield won first place General Excellence in both Editorial and Advertising for its circulation division and had the most points of any newspaper in the state, Don Smith, executive director of the West Virginia Press Association, said.

This is the first year that the Daily Telegraph has won the prestigious honor.

West Virginia Press Association Executive Director Don Smith, middle left, presents the Newspaper of the Year award to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. From left, Advertising Director Terri Hale, Publisher Randy Mooney and Editor Samantha Perry accept the award on behalf of the employees of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. BTD photo by Jessica Nuzzo

In addition to being named Newspaper of the Year, the Daily Telegraph also was selected as the Press Association’s 2020 General Excellence Award recipient for both news and advertising. This is the third consecutive year that the Daily Telegraph has won first place General Excellence in the news category and the first year the Daily Telegraph has won first place General Excellence in the advertising category.

“I am so lucky to have been allowed to join such a team of talented professionals in 2013,” Daily Telegraph Senior Publisher Randy Mooney said. “My wife and I accepted this position without ever visiting Bluefield and have been thrilled to be a part of both the newspaper and the community ever since. To have won first place general excellence in the news category for the third year in a row and now to have also won first place general excellence in advertising and then Newspaper of the Year is quite humbling given the strength of all of the newspapers in West Virginia. It is very rewarding to lead a group of people who make my primary job function to provide the resources they need and then stay out of their way. In all departments this is the best team I have worked with in my 40 year career.”

“I am extraordinarily proud to work with such a talented team of journalists who truly go above and beyond each day to bring community news to the residents of our two-state, seven-county circulation area,” Daily Telegraph Editor Samantha Perry said. “Winning Newspaper of the Year is an incredible honor and a testament to their hard work and dedication. It is a privilege to be a part of this amazing team.”

Each year, the West Virginia Press Association convention is the largest gathering of newspaper professionals in the state. This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Smith said the press association moved the 2020 convention online with video, virtual and print presentations. He said it’s a change that reflects life during the pandemic.

Perry and Assistant Editor Charles Owens swept the Best Editorial category winning first-, second- and third-place awards for editorials calling upon Mercer County Delegate Eric Porterfield to either apologize or resign for controversial comments he made regarding the LGBTQ community; an editorial urging officials to fix a sink hole along Princeton Avenue in Bluefield; and a third editorial discussing concerns about how a needle-exchange program was launched in Mercer County without the prior knowledge of county commissioners. Perry and Owens also won a second-place award in the Best Editorial Page category.

The Daily Telegraph also swept the Best News Photography category with photographer Jessica Nuzzo winning the first- and second-place categories and Eric DiNovo taking the third-place award. DiNovo also won first- and third-place awards in the Feature Photography categories. Nuzzo also won first-place awards in the Sports Photography category and Photo Essay categories.

Perry won a first-place award in the Best News Columnist category. Perry and senior reporter Greg Jordan also won first- and second-place awards in the Best Legal Affairs Reporting category.

The newspaper also won a first-place award in the Service to the Community category for editorials and columns calling for improvements to be made to a dangerous section of Interstate 77 near Camp Creek in Mercer County.

Daily Telegraph Features Editor Emily Rice also won first- and second-place awards in the Best Lifestyle Pages category and a third-place award in the Best Lifestyle Columnist category. Charles Boothe won a second-place award in the Best Lifestyles Columnist category.

Daily Telegraph Sports Editor George Thwaites and sports writer Eric Walker won a first-place award and a third-place award in the Best Sports Pages category. Thwaites, Walker and News Editor Andy Patton also won a third-place award in the Best Sports Special Section category and Thwaites won a third-place award in the Best Sports News and Feature Reporting category.

