Blue skies, fun greet West Virginia Bridge Day attendees￼

By Steve Keenan, The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The return of Bridge Day™ Saturday was a smashing hit which played out under blue skies on a brilliant fall day, according to reports from many angles.

That included veteran participants affiliated with numerous facets of the state’s largest one-day event, and at least one couple who hadn’t the foggiest notion what Bridge Day was before this weekend.

Becky Sullivan, executive director of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce/New River Gorge CVB and the chair of the supervising Bridge Day Commission, was ecstatic as vendors near the bridge on both ends shut down at 3 p.m. Saturday and clean-up began to prepare U.S. Rte. 19 to fully reopen to vehicular traffic by about 5 p.m. The 43rd annual Bridge Day, with this year being the first Bridge Day staged in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, was a sight to behold, she said.

“I think today was beautiful weather, wonderful crowd, no major catastrophes that I know of, so I think overall we had a very successful and safe and amazing Bridge Day,” Sullivan said…

