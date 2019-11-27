Bland, Va., becomes a Second Amendment sanctuary

Tazewell County also set to support gun rights

By Charles Boothe, The Bluefield Daily Telegram, Bluefield, W.Va.

BLAND, Va. — About 500 residents jammed the main courtroom at the Bland County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday evening to express their support of a resolution declaring the county a Second Amendment sanctuary.

The board voted unanimously to pass the resolution, said county Administrator Eric Workman.

“The main courtroom was full beyond capacity with additional people filling the hallways and gathering outside the courthouse,” Workman said. “Over the past few weeks, the supervisors have received multiple requests from citizens concerned over recent legislation that was introduced for the upcoming session of the Virginia General Assembly. At the meeting on Tuesday evening, the board of supervisors were presented with a petition with almost 500 names supporting the declaration and two opposed.”

Bland County joined several other counties in western Virginia, including Giles County, that have passed the Second Amendment sanctuary resolution.

Tazewell County is set to pass the resolution on Dec. 3 and the Town of Bluefield, Va., is also considering it, hearing a draft of a resolution at its meeting Tuesday evening. …

Read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/bland-becomes-a-sanctuary-tazewell-county-also-set-to-support/article_317cbf54-10bf-11ea-9865-cbd6695f8edb.html