Bill sponsored by Senator Weld adding teeth to West Virginia Animal Cruelty Law won’t advance

By Joselyn King, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Intentionally shooting a dog or meaning to injure any animal will continue to be a misdemeanor offense in West Virginia.

A bill creating the felony offense of aggravated cruelty to animals, and establishing penalties for the offense, died in the West Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 309 had been introduced by Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld, R-Brooke. It was killed in committee by a 9-7 vote. A similar measure from Weld passed the full Senate last year with a vote of 32-2, but failed to get a full vote in the House in 2020.

“It did not go well,” Weld said of the vote in the Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. “There just aren’t enough members on the Judiciary Committee who think it should be a felony to intentionally shoot a dog, or intentionally starve a dog or cat.” …

