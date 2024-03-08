BHE Foundation invests in Jackson County Schools

$45,000 gift will bolster STEAM and technical programming through the new Ravenswood Innovation Center

RIPLEY, W.Va. — BHE Renewables Project Manager Vic Sprouse attended the regular Jackson County Board of Education meeting on March 7, 2024, to announce an investment in Jackson County’s future. Sprouse revealed a $45,000 donation from the BHE Foundation that Jackson County Schools Superintendent Will Hosaflook said will bolster STEAM and technical programming through the district’s new Ravenswood Innovation Center.

“The BHE Foundation’s generous investment in our Ravenswood Innovation Center echoes BHE Renewables’ continued commitment and support of the communities in which they reside. This investment will help provide a path toward a better future for our students and in return will provide a better future for us all,” stated Superintendent Hosaflook.

According to district officials, the Ravenswood Innovation Center will be the home of an engaging curriculum for students to harness their strengths of creativity, problem solving, and innovation while focusing on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts/Agriculture, and Math. Since launching the STEAM initiative this past year, Jackson County Schools has instructed over four-hundred students a week, grades second through eighth, in their current STEAM program. The program serves to provide a myriad of skills, including hands-on activities, that will prepare students for job-specific opportunities in our community, as well as the nation.

BHE Renewables President and CEO Alicia Knapp toured the Innovation Center, housed in the former Ravenswood Middle School building, during a visit in 2023. BHE Renewables is developing a new solar microgrid-powered industrial park on the former Century Aluminum site south of Ravenswood. The microgrid will provide renewable energy to power a new titanium melt facility being constructed by Precision Castparts Corp., which will generate approximately 200 new jobs. During her visit, Knapp was impressed with the district’s commitment to innovative pathways for students. Sprouse said, “We are thrilled that the BHE Foundation identified this worthy investment. We are grateful to have so many wonderful new neighbors in Jackson County and this $45,000 gift will advance the foundation’s mission to serve the needs of those communities where our employees and customers live and work.”

About the BHE Foundation:

The BHE Foundation is proud to invest in CARES initiatives — community enhancement, arts/culture, environmental respect, education/stem, and safety/wellness — in order to serve the needs of those communities where employees and customers live and work.

About BHE Renewables:

BHE Renewables is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. BHE Renewables owns solar, wind, geothermal, and hydroelectric projects that produce energy for both the wholesale market and for customers under long-term power agreements. BHE Renewables is developing a first-of-its-kind solar energy microgrid-powered industrial site in Jackson County, West Virginia. Visit www.jacksoncountygrows.com for project updates.

About Jackson County Schools:

Vision: Educating the leaders of tomorrow, one student at a time.

Mission Statement: Jackson County School’s mission is to create an education system that engages students and effectively delivers the essential skills and knowledge required for global success.

