Betsy Miles takes you ‘Miles in a Minute’: Ready to spend this Summer under the Stars?

WV Tourism continuing its stargazing promotion all summer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Now that the kids are out of school and Memorial Day Weekend is over, West Virginia families can plan some time in the backyard or at a state park enjoying an evening looking at the sky and stars.

According to WV Tourism, West Virginia is home to one of the largest and darkest skysheds within the Eastern United States, which is why Travel + Leisure dubbed West Virginia one of the “most under-the-radar stargazing destinations” last year.

The West Virginia Department of Tourism has partnered with the International Dark-Sky Association to launch a new campaign highlighting the state’s endless stargazing opportunities. While the promotion began in April in conjunction with International Dark Sky Week, the fun runs through the end of the summer.

The Department of Tourism is sharing resources on its website and social media platforms to help travelers plan the ideal starry sky getaways to Almost Heaven this summer — including trip guides, a packing list, a constellation guide, exclusive discounts & deals, and photography tips.

Additionally, 100 lucky winners will have the chance to win dark-sky-themed prizes, including 15 grand prize winners who will receive a GoPro Hero 11. These prizes are the perfect accessories for any starry sky getaway in Almost Heaven.

“Stargazing is a perfect activity for a trip in any part of West Virginia, and our website will give you all the information on how to get started,” West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby said. “After spending a night under the stars, folks will surely understand how West Virginia got its nickname as Almost Heaven, West Virginia.”