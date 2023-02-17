Berkeley County Board of Education has begun the search process for new superintendent of schools

WV Press Release Sharing

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The Berkeley County Board of Education has begun the search process for a superintendent of schools to commence July 1, 2023.

Berkeley County Schools is the second largest school district in West Virginia and serves a diverse student population recognized statewide for academic, arts and athletic success.

“This board of education is seeking an effective communicator and collaborative leader who values the significance of both instructional technology and traditional classroom practices. The district leader will promote positive school culture and stakeholder relationships, and can demonstrate a strong financial understanding and proven fiscal practices”, said Dr. Howard O’Cull, superintendent search facilitator.

Information about the superintendent search, including the vacancy announcement and application process are located at www.bcssupersearch.org and in print and digital newspaper advertisements.

Berkeley County Schools (BCS) employs more than 3,000 full and part-time staff in 32 educational facilities to support our students. Learn more about Berkeley County Schools at www.berkeleycountyschools.org.