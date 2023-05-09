Barry Knotts of Morgantown takes WVGA Senior Series Low Round at Sistersville Country Club

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Barry Knotts of Morgantown shot the Little General Stores Low Round of the Day at Monday’s Senior Series event, hosted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) and sponsored by Little General Stores, at Sistersville Country Club with a four over par 74.

“The first Senior Series event at Sistersville Country Club was a success, and all the guys had a great time,” said WVGA Tournament Manager Lucas Ware.

The West Virginia Senior Series, which is presented by Little General Stores and conducted by the WVGA, is for players ages 50 and up. Overall, 37 players enjoyed the WVGA the day’s Senior Series event. Categories are: Senior, 50-59; Silver, 60-69; Gold, 70-79; and Diamond, 80+.

In addition to Knotts winning the Gold Gross category, other winners today were:

Senior Gross: Chester Guzek of Snowshoe;

Senior Net: Buddy Butler of Williamstown;

Silver Gross and Net: Bill Capelety of Farmington; and

Gold Net: Butch Freeman of Daniels.

Click here for today’s full results.



The Senior Series is back in action Tuesday, May 9, at Wheeling Country Club. For more information please visit wvga.org

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We encourage people of all ages, especially our senior men and women, to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.