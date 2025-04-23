Barbour Community Health Association Offers Free Sports Physicals for All Barbour County Students

A vital head start for student athletes this summer, available at multiple convenient locations

West Virginia Press Association

BELINGTON, W.Va. – Barbour Community Health Association (BCHA) is kicking off the summer sports season early with a valuable gift to the community—free sports physicals for all Barbour County students, available beginning May 1 through September 1 at multiple BCHA locations including all Brandon School-Based Health Centers, Belington Medical Clinic, Myers Clinic, and Barbour Quick Care clinics.

During regular scheduled school-based clinic hours, the Brandon School-Based Health team will welcome students for walk-in or scheduled sports physicals. While walk-ins are welcome, BCHA encourages families to schedule appointments in advance for faster service at https://bit.ly/4i22Hgn. Students should bring a completed physical form from their school’s Athletic Director or their school’s front office to streamline their visit.

“Every student deserves the chance to participate safely in school sports and activities,” said Eric Ruf, CEO of BCHA. “These physicals aren’t just a formality—they’re a critical health check that helps protect our student athletes before the first whistle blows.”

The initiative is open to all school-aged children and teens in Barbour County, including students involved in band or other physical extracurriculars. By removing cost and accessibility barriers, BCHA ensures every child has a safe path to participation, no matter their background.

To schedule an appointment, families can call (304)457-4000 or visit BarbourHealth.org for more information. An online appointment request form is also available at https://bit.ly/4i22Hgn or can be scheduled via QR code at local schools and clinics.

“By offering these services at no cost, we’re helping families, supporting schools, and investing in the long-term health of our youth.” added Ruf. “It’s about building a stronger, healthier community.”

For more information, contact Barbour Community Health Association at (304)457-4000 or visit BarbourHealth.org.

About Barbour Community Health Association

Belington and Myers Clinics are federally qualified health centers that provide medical and behavioral health care and wellness programs to patients with insurance, Medicare, and/or Medicaid and for those without health insurance through the clinic’s Health Access program.

The organization also operates Barbour Quick Care, the Belington Wellness Center, and Brandon Wellness Center. Belington Wellness Center is located adjacent to Belington Medical Clinic and offers a wide variety of exercise equipment, exercise programs, and a swimming pool. Brandon Wellness Center is a school-based health center that offers a variety of nursing, preventive and acute care medical, and behavioral health services to the students and staff at all schools in Barbour County including Philip-Barbour High School. Brandon School-based Health Services are offered to all Barbour County School students and families.

For more information, visit Barbour Community Health Association’s website at barbourhealth.org.