Barbour Community Health Association breaks ground on new space for expanded behavioral health services in Belington

West Virginia Press Association

BELINGTON, W.Va. — Barbour Community Health Association (BCHA) broke ground on April 16, 2024 to start construction on a new space for its expanded behavioral health services department in Belington.

Eric Ruf, CEO of BCHA, said the expansion project is in response to the organization’s recognition of the importance of supporting and providing convenient access to behavioral healthcare providers.

“We are excited about this new addition at our Belington Medical Clinic & Wellness Center,” Ruf said. “This initiative will provide patients with a more private, comfortable, and welcoming space. It will be located on the same level as our medical team—the ground floor—making behavioral health services more accessible and user-friendly for patients.”

Residents in Barbour County and the surrounding communities have increasingly become more aware of their mental health needs and are seeking help and support from skilled therapy professionals.

“Patients who seek care from BCHA have a variety of therapy needs, from grief to clinical depression to more long-term behavioral health concerns,” Ruf said. “Sometimes people need a brief intervention to learn new coping skills for specific life changes and some need help navigating recovery from an addiction. Our behavioral health services team can address our community’s needs.”

Through a generous financial gift from the William Kester estate, BCHA was able to match a grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration.

“Mr. Kester had a vision that his financial resources would be used to grow medical facilities and health care services for the Belington community, and this project will do just that,” Ruf said. “His generosity will allow us to build a larger facility than initially anticipated and help us provide quality health care to patients of all ages and economic backgrounds.”

The Mills Group of Morgantown designed the new addition, and JC Construction of Belington will complete the project’s building phase. The new space is anticipated to be finished by the fall of 2024.

Barbour Behavioral Health Services is in the Belington Medical Clinic at 70 North Sturmer Street and is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. No one is ever denied care, as programs are available for families of all income levels, families without health insurance, or families with high insurance deductibles.

For more information about the Barbour Behavioral Health Services or to schedule an appointment, visit barbourhealth.org or call the Belington Medical Clinic at 304-823-4000.