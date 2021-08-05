Back to School Fun Fair starting the year right in Marshall County, W.Va.

By Alan Olson, The Intelligencer

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — People started lining up hours in advance of Marshall County Schools’ annual Back-to-School Fun Fair, where volunteers work to distribute school supplies to any who need them.

The 21st iteration of the fair saw people lining up as early as 7:30, well ahead of the 9 a.m. start time, according to organizer Susie Baker. Backpacks were prepared with writing instruments, notebooks, hygiene products, and food and handed out to families as they drove their way through. The event was open to any Marshall County student. By the end of the day, 1,922 students made their way through the event.

More than 50 volunteers, wearing distinctive green shirts decorated with bees, met with families working through a line of vehicles which stretched the perimeter of the Marshall County Fairgrounds. At the end of the line was a line of affiliated organizations while volunteers took requests for what sort of backpack students wanted.

“I think there’s a huge need, especially with people out of work due to COVID,” Baker said. “A lot of people have lost their jobs in fast food, and a lot of restaurants and businesses have closed down, so I think it’s extra important this year. The need’s there, and there’s so much more need than greed.” …

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/community/2021/08/back-to-school-fun-fair-starting-the-year-right-in-marshall-county/