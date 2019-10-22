Auto Round-Up publications celebrating 45 years of service

Lead magazine releases 1,000th issue

Release from Auto Round-Up Publications:

JANE LEW, W.Va. — Local magazine publisher Auto Round-Up Publications recently reached not one, but two milestone achievements. Based out of Jane Lew, Auto Round-Up is celebrating its 45th Anniversary this year. Additionally, the company’s most popular magazine title, Auto Round-Up Magazine, just released its 1,000th issue!

Vice President and Assistant Publisher Shaun Smith had this to say about the successful accomplishments, “It’s very surreal. There really aren’t enough words to describe the success of what my father, Ron Smith, has achieved in starting this wonderful publishing company that has stood the test of time for 45 years.”

Smith elaborated, “And, reaching issue number 1,000 is milestone marker that a lot of magazines never make. Especially with what is going on in our industry today, it is a much more challenging feat. With vast consolidations and many print publishers either folding or going all digital on a daily basis, it is both something to be very proud of, but also, at the same time, to remember to be humbled by it as well.”

Owners Ron and Sharon Smith, along with current team members, recently celebrated the two successful triumphs with a big party at a local bowling alley, complete with pizza, refreshments and a delicious cake.

“We are very proud of everyone that works for our family-owned company and we are very grateful for their work ethic day in and day out. We would like to thank all current and former team members for their contributions in making this dream come true.” Smith added.

Auto Round-Up Publications, which is the largest magazine publisher in West Virginia, will publish a total of 58 issues in print in 2020, circulating over 3-million copies throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 15 foreign countries. Keep reading your favorite newspaper for more updates on Auto Round-Up!

Background and History

Auto Round-Up Publications was founded in 1974 by Ron Smith (Owner/Publisher), and is a second-generation, local family-owned and operated business whose headquarters is in Jane Lew. The company publishes 12 collector vehicle magazines and a website that features classic cars for sale and editorials including car show coverage, automotive history, how to tech tips and much more. Auto Round-Up is an industry leader and is considered by many to be a very valuable resource when it comes to pricing the value of cars in the hobby. To learn more, visit www.autoroundup.com or you can purchase a copy of one of their magazines at these very fine locations throughout the state: Go Mart, Par Mar Stores, One Stop, Speedway, Robin’s Nest Travel Center in Jane Lew, Tractor Supply Company, Sheetz, Kroger, Pilot, 7-Eleven and Walmart.