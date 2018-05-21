Audit delves into state West Virginia Supreme Court vehicle, rental car usage

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The second in a series of audits into state Supreme Court spending went deeper into court vehicle and rental car usage and how records were kept for travel.

The first part of the audit, presented during last month’s interim Post Audits subcommittee meeting, focused on Justices Menis Ketchum’s and Allen Loughry’s use of court vehicles. The second part, presented Sunday, focused on other presiding justices, former Justice Brent Benjamin and current and former court administrators.

The audit found no issues with Chief Justice Margaret Workman or Justice Beth Walker, Benjamin or current administrative director Gary Johnson. However, auditors did find issues with court vehicle usage of Justice Robin Davis and former Administrative Director Steve Canterbury.

