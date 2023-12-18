Attorney, Kanawha County BOE member Ryan White announces candidacy for Intermediate Court of Appeals

By Autumn Shelton, West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Charleston-based attorney Ryan White has announced his official candidacy for a seat on the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals.

In a Dec. 13 press release, White stated, “I’m running for judge to uphold justice, fairness, and the rule of law. I’m deeply committed to the integrity of the legal system. I’m independent and will work to ensure that every party before the court receives a fair trial.”

Prior to his official announcement, White discussed his experience, his passion for public service and education, and what he will bring to the bench.

White has been an attorney for 18 years and currently practices law at White Law Offices in Charleston.

“My main practice is public finance, which means I go throughout the state and help local governments raise money,” White said, adding that he also represents nonprofit organizations and works in the area of administrative law.

Previously, White served as a law clerk for District Court Judge Joseph Goodwin, as counsel to the West Virginia Senate Finance and Economic Development committees, and practiced at Jackson Kelly PLLC in Morgantown.

A native of West Virginia, White received his undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan in Political Science before graduating with a law degree from the West Virginia University College of Law in 2005.

“As a West Virginia native, I am very passionate about seeing our state succeed,” White said. “That’s why I have made the decisions that I have. It’s very important that we work together and realize that everyone has the same goal, which is to prop up West Virginia. I want people to know that the state’s success is very important to me.”

In addition to his active practice, White serves on the Kanawha County Board of Education, the West Virginia School Board Association and the Board of the Childhood Language Center.

“I’m a big believer in education. That’s a passion of mine,” White stated. “I think educating our children is one of our best resources for the future. That is why I decided to run for the school board. I’ve always thought that no matter where you are born, if you can get a good education, then you have a chance to succeed.”

Throughout his three terms on the Kanawha County Board of Education, White said he is proud to have guided the school system through the Covid pandemic, by getting students back in the classroom as soon as possible, and of his work to get the excess levy increase passed while he served as president.

White said his experience serving the residents of Kanawha County has provided him with the skills to “work with people, listen to their concerns, and make tough decisions” that he will take with him to the court.

The Intermediate Court of Appeals of West Virginia was established in 2021, following passage of Senate Bill 275, and officially opened in July 2022. The first three judges on the court were appointed by Gov. Jim Justice to serve staggering terms.

Judge Thomas E. Scarr’s term ends Dec. 31, 2024; Judge Daniel W. Greear’s term ends Dec. 31, 2026; and Judge Charles O. Lorensen’s term ends Dec. 31, 2028.

According to West Virginia State Code §51-11-4, the court has appellate jurisdiction over final judgments or orders of a circuit court in civil cases and in cases concerning guardianship or conservatorship matters, of a family court, of an agency or an administrative law judge, and of final decisions of the Workers’ Compensation Board of Review.

Following the initial appointments, judges are to be elected to serve 10-year terms in nonpartisan elections. In West Virginia, nonpartisan offices are elected during the primary election, which will take place on May 14, 2024.

“I think Judge Charles Lorensen, Judge Thomas Scarr and Judge Daniel Greear have done a tremendous job in setting up the Intermediate Court of Appeals and setting a schedule,” said White. “That’s a very difficult job to do, but they have accomplished much. They are beginning to get a significant case load, and they are making excellent strides in hearing cases quickly.”

White said he looks forward to shaping the future of West Virginia as a member of the court.

“I’ve always thought that the proper role of a judge is to not be a judicial activist,” White said. “I think a judge should always look at the law, listen to people and make judgements based on the law. I think it’s improper for a judge to insert their own views. It is a matter of what the law says and what the legislature passed, and you should always construe the law in a way that is fair, unbiased, and gives people certainty.”

White lives in Charleston with his wife and three children.