Attorney General Morrisey reaches settlement involving opioid withdrawal drug

By Katie McDowell, The Dominion Post

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reached a multi-state settlement to resolve allegations that a pharmaceutical company falsely and aggressively marketed and promoted Suboxone, leading to improper use of state Medicaid funds.

The company, Indivior, will provide West Virginia more than $5.2 million. The state will keep more than $1.36 million, while the balance will reimburse federal Medicaid programs — a matter consistent with previous Medicaid settlements.

“Marketing a product using false claims — particularly claims regarding safety of a drug — can have dangerous outcomes,” Morrisey said. “This type of fraud also takes Medicaid resources away from those who need them most. We must never cease in our efforts to root out fraud, waste and abuse.”

The settlement resolves allegations that from 2010 to 2015 Indivior promoted the sale and use of Suboxone to physicians who prescribed the drug without legitimate medical purpose and knowingly promoted the sale or use of Suboxone film based on false or misleading claims that it was less susceptible to diversion than Suboxone tablets…

