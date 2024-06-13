Attorney General Morrisey issues statement following Senate confirmation of W.Va. Solicitor General to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey issued a statement following the Wednesday confirmation of the U.S. Senate of W.Va. Solicitor General Lindsay See to be a commissioner on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

“I am very proud that Lindsay See, West Virginia’s Solicitor General, was confirmed as a commissioner of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. I am confident that Lindsay will serve the commission to the best of her abilities, just like her dedication to the people of West Virginia through the Attorney General’s Office.”

See has been Solicitor General since 2018. She previously practiced appellate and administrative law for several years with Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in Washington, D.C. She graduated magna cum laude from Harvard Law School and clerked for the Hon. Thomas B. Griffith on the D.C. Circuit.

See’s nomination was recommended by the Republican leader of the U.S. Senate.