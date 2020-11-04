Attorney General: Morrisey heads toward third term

By Lacie Pierson

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey was poised Tuesday to win his third term in office.

As of midnight, with nearly all precincts reporting, Morrisey had captured 457,963 votes to political newcomer Sam Brown Petsonk’s 264,650, according to MetroNews.

Morrisey, of Harpers Ferry did not respond to a request for comment. He spent Tuesday evening at The Greenbrier resort at Republican Gov. Jim Justice’s reelection celebration.

A labor and consumer lawyer from Beckley, Petsonk said his race sent the message that more than 200,000 West Virginians couldn’t afford to lose protections provided in the Affordable Care Act…

