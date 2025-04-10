Attorney General McCuskey supports Trump’s bold action to bring back ‘Beautiful Clean Coal’

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General JB McCuskey supports President Trump and his bold leadership to bring back coal, securing our nation’s energy independence.

The Attorney General joined President Trump, West Virginia coal miners and others as the President signed three historic executive orders in Washington, D.C. Tuesday, signaling a new day for America.

“This is a turning point for our nation, our economy and our security. Coal is the answer to powering the next generation of AI and American manufacturing, and I am thankful to have a President who stands up for the industry that made America great, and will make America great again,” Attorney General JB McCuskey said. “The President’s executive orders send a clear message that the war on coal is over, and we stand ready to defend the executive orders and continue to be a champion for American energy independence.”

The executive orders rescind years of harmful policies that stifled the coal industry and left our country’s energy grid vulnerable.

The orders will allow for the re-opening of coal-fired power plants and clear the way for coal to be mined and used in this country.

Although all three orders provide crucial support for the industry, one of the orders is aimed specifically at aiding the Attorney General’s ongoing litigation efforts.

In particular, the executive order “protecting American energy from state overreach” promises critical federal reinforcements in West Virginia’s fight against New York’s unconstitutional superfund law. The Attorney General is leading the challenge of New York’s climate change “extortion” law alongside other state and industry partners.

Attorney General McCuskey and Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman sent a letter of support to President Trump.

That letter can be read here.