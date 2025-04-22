Attorney General McCuskey leads Coalition in support of Second Amendment Task Force

Attorneys General Pledge Collaboration to Protect Constitutional Right to Keep and Bear Arms

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General JB McCuskey led a coalition of 26 attorneys general in supporting the Trump Administration’s creation of the Second Amendment Task Force, spearheaded by Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

In a letter to Attorney General Bondi, the coalition praised the creation of the Task Force as a “critical space for the federal government to devise innovative strategies to use litigation and police effectively in the fight to protect the Second Amendment.”

The attorneys general emphasized the fundamental importance of Second Amendment rights within America’s constitutional framework, citing the Supreme Court’s recognition of these rights as “deeply rooted in this Nation’s history and tradition.” They contrasted the Trump Administration’s approach with Biden-era policies they described as “troubling animus against the Second Amendment.”

“I am incredibly proud to lead this group of 26 attorneys general in support of the Trump Administration’s creation of the Second Amendment Task Force,” Attorney General McCuskey said. “The Second Amendment is a foundation of our country’s civil liberties. It is crucial to protecting personal freedoms and maintaining a free society. The Constitutional framers included this vital amendment to ensure Americans would be able to protect and defend themselves. I look forward to helping Attorney General Bondi in every way to help secure Americans’ right to keep and bear arms.”

“We are heartened to see that the federal government has now rejoined us in our fight for Second Amendment liberties,” the attorneys general wrote. “This Task Force will serve as a key reset of President Biden’s misguided approach and a crucial cornerstone of President Trump’s efforts to restore Second Amendment rights to its rightful place as a first-class liberty.”

The states pledge to use their own resources to support and collaborate with the Task Force, as well as promise to provide administrative expertise to help decide how to reform federal regulations regarding this amendment.

The state leaders wrote in their letter of support that “[t]he American people need to know their Second Amendment rights will not continue to erode over time.”

West Virginia led attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

Read the letter here.