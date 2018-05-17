Atlantic Coast Pipeline moving forward in 5 West Virginia counties

By TIM MacVEAN

The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — Dominion Energy officials are gearing up for work to begin on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, which will span across 100 miles of the state.

Residents in Harrison, Lewis, Upshur, Randolph and Pocahontas counties will begin seeing workers entering the area to begin setting up staging areas where mobile offices will be placed and pipeline will be stored.

“What is expected to happen here in the next couple of weeks, especially in Randolph County, is the work yard that will be where the workers will report to and where the offices will be set up — in Randolph County it will be in the Elkwater area between Huttonsville and Valley Head off Rt. 250,”said Denise Campbell, community liaison for the ACP. “I was just by that way today, they actually have the stakes out and the signs up. They will be preparing that property to be the work yard.