At the Mac’s Toy Fund workshop, hundreds of dolls brought back to life for Christmas

By KABREA JAMES

The Register-Herald

Kathryn Zankowitz, left, Joan Johnson, and Marion Gaskill, Ladies of the Lord Bible class, work on refurbishing dolls for the Mac’ Toy Fund at The Place, located behind the United Methodist Temple in Beckley.
(Register-Herald photo by Rick Barbero)

BECKLEY, W.Va. “All you have to do is see a girl grab a doll and smile one time,” Dian Harvey said Tuesday as she sifted through giant buckets of doll clothing. “It hooks you.”

Over the course of 16 years, Harvey, the doll coordinator for Mac’s Toy Fund, said the organization has donated between 600 and 800 dolls each Christmas to little girls in need in southern West Virginia.

But before the dolls can be gifted, they must go through a refurbishment process. And although it might seem tedious, Harvey said this is a one and only chance, for most people, to sit and play with dolls.

