Ascend West Virginia announces addition of the New River Gorge community to remote worker program

Current Ascend members executing service projects in celebration of West Virginia Day

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Ascend West Virginia, the state’s talent attraction and retention program, today announced its addition of the New River Gorge community to the program.

New River Gorge joins a lineup of other communities that have welcomed nearly 300 new West Virginians while maintaining a 98% retention rate.

Founded by West Virginia native Brad D. Smith and his wife Alys, Ascend WV will welcome a new group of adventurers to the state’s New River-Greenbrier Valley region, home to the country’s newest national park, offering them more than $20,000 in incentives—and a path to making “Almost Heaven” home.

“Opening a new regional community is another great milestone for this program,” said Brad. D. Smith, Co-Founder of the Wing 2 Wing Foundation and President of Marshall University. “We have established four thriving locations, all of which continue to welcome new talent to our home among the hills, and the applications haven’t stopped pouring in since Ascend WV launched. We are excited to welcome this talented group of Ascenders as they join our growing family of new West Virginians who have found their next home in the Mountain State. It’s incredible to see the momentum continue to grow around this program and our great state.”

Beginning today, applications are being accepted for the New River Gorge community, in addition to the other four communities previously announced. The area is known for the nation’s newest national park, world class outdoor recreation, untouched natural beauty, rich history and small town charm. This community, on the rim of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, makes a perfect home base for adventures in the nearby park.

“Community, purpose and the outdoors are the three core principles of this program,” said Co-Founder of the Wing 2 Wing Foundation Alys Smith. The Ascenders who have already made the move to West Virginia are truly planting their roots here and making a difference. We could not be more thrilled to open up West Virginia to more remote workers and look forward to welcoming them to our state’s renowned New River Gorge area.”

Leading remote worker program offers $12,000 cash and year of free outdoor recreation

The Ascend WV program was made possible by a $25 million gift to West Virginia University’s Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative from former Intuit executive chairman and current Marshall University President Brad D. Smith and his wife, Alys. Together with Governor Justice and his departments of Tourism and Economic Development, the collective team developed the only program in the country that focuses on outdoor recreation opportunities for talent attraction and retention.

“I have long believed that when we look beyond our state’s challenges, we can find opportunities to ignite our economy, develop world-class recreational infrastructure and expand outdoor educational programs,” WVU President Gordon Gee said. “The Ascend West Virginia program enables us to advance our state’s assets, rather than dwelling on our obstacles. And through this program, we are embracing innovation and engaging with those whose eyes are cast to the future.”

To help participants experience West Virginia’s extraordinary landscapes, roaring rivers, and vibrant small towns, the program includes these incentives:

Cash: $12,000 cash relocation incentive, paid in installments over a 2-year period.

Free Outdoor Recreation: One year of free outdoor recreation valued at more than $2,500. The package encourages a healthy work-life balance filled with hiking, ATV riding, ziplining, rafting, rock climbing, golfing, skiing, and more.

Free coworking space: Remote workers will have modern facilities to stay connected and access to more than $1,200 in free outdoor gear rentals.

Professional advancement: The ability to earn remote work certifications through West Virginia University and access to the John Chambers College of Business and Economics entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Outdoor & Social Programming- opportunity to participate in curated outdoor recreation excursions and social activities.

The program will welcome more than 1,000 remote workers to the state over the next six years.

Applications now open for all five program areas

Beginning today, Ascend West Virginia is accepting applications for New River Gorge, Greater Elkins, Morgantown Area, Eastern Panhandle and Greenbrier Valley.

“The growth of this program is a testament to the increased interest and positive buzz around West Virginia,” said Chelsea Ruby, Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Tourism. “The residents of our mountain towns are some of the most warm and welcoming people you’ll find anywhere in the nation–– they’re eagerly awaiting these new folks to move in. We encourage remote workers across the nation to find the vibrant community that fits their needs and apply for a chance to join the fun and talented Ascend members who have already made West Virginia home.”

The Ascend WV program spans four regions of the state, each of which offer a unique setting to appeal to remote workers:

Greenbrier Valley: Laid-back living along the idyllic Greenbrier River–and home to 203 mountain bike trails, 2,325 climbing routes, 138 paddling runs, and a booming arts scene.

Laid-back living along the idyllic Greenbrier River–and home to 203 mountain bike trails, 2,325 climbing routes, 138 paddling runs, and a booming arts scene. Morgantown Area: Lively college town brimming with culture, innovation and plenty of space to roam–boasting 94 paddling runs, nearly 200 mountain bike trails, and 1,400 climbing routes.

Lively college town brimming with culture, innovation and plenty of space to roam–boasting 94 paddling runs, nearly 200 mountain bike trails, and 1,400 climbing routes. Eastern Panhandle: Historic small towns with great proximity to the nation’s capital–197 mountain bike trails, 1684 climbing routes, 90 paddling runs coupled with an elevated, bustling arts and culture, new development and hearty adventure along the Appalachian Trail.

Historic small towns with great proximity to the nation’s capital–197 mountain bike trails, 1684 climbing routes, 90 paddling runs coupled with an elevated, bustling arts and culture, new development and hearty adventure along the Appalachian Trail. Greater Elkins: Small town charm, music, and outdoor recreation meet here and provide a place to escape the hustle and bustle. Discover 176 mountain bike trails, 626 climbing routes, 123 paddling runs, WV’s highest mountains, world-class fishing, the Monongahela National Forest and more.

Small town charm, music, and outdoor recreation meet here and provide a place to escape the hustle and bustle. Discover 176 mountain bike trails, 626 climbing routes, 123 paddling runs, WV’s highest mountains, world-class fishing, the Monongahela National Forest and more. New River Gorge: A community that’s loved by avid nature enthusiasts and new explorers alike, the New River Gorge area is a perfect place to plant roots––with 142 mountain bike trails, 1693 climbing routes and 111 paddling runs on the New and Gauley Rivers. This booming area was rated one of the coolest small towns in America because of its array of local restaurants, scenic surrounding mountains and recreational activities.

Ascenders are tackling service projects across the state to celebrate West Virginia’s 160th birthday

This year, on West Virginia Day, an official state holiday, members of Ascend West Virginia will show their collective state pride by volunteering in their community. Ascend members can’t think of a better gift to give this state they now call home than to give back to their own communities.

Ascend Greenbrier Valley:

Ascend Greenbrier Valley members spent their time working at the Almost Heaven Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Lewisburg from 10am to 2pm today, June 20th. Habitat for Humanity is near and dear to the hearts of several members of the Ascend Greenbrier Valley Cohort. Since February, several hours have been spent volunteering to help build houses, first in Frankford and now in Ronceverte. On this 160th birthday of West Virginia, smiling Ascender faces cleaned, organized, sorted and stocked at the ReStore.

Ascend Eastern Panhandle:

Ascend Eastern Panhandle members love their local outdoors and want to make it shine. Today, the group cleaned up spring-fed Tuscarora Creek near the City of Martinsburg’s future Frog Hollow recreation trail that will connect Ranson and Martinsburg. Volunteers met at the Martinsburg Hub and went off to the creek to tackle the area with the most need. Some community members even joined in.

Ascend Morgantown Area:

Ascend Morgantown Area loves giving back to the community and is collaborating with the Monongahela Rail Trail Conservancy to show love to the popular Caperton Rail Trail. Community and Ascend members met at Ascend’s newest Base Camp––1279 University Avenue, then tackled litter cleanup along the river trail from Hazel Ruby McQuain Park to Reynolds Hall.