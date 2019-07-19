As extreme heat approaches, Live on the Levee moved inside

By Alayna Fuller for The Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston officials urged residents to stay inside Friday, because of the weekend’s predicted excessive heat, and moved Friday evening’s weekly Live on the Levee concert inside from its usual place at Haddad Riverfront Park.

The free Live on the Levee concert will begin at 6:30 p.m., with Sean Whiting opening. Headliner Creek Don’t Rise takes the stage at 7:30 p.m in the Municipal Auditorium.

Temperatures will rise into the mid-90s and heat indices will be in the 100s, with the highest heat indices occurring Friday afternoon into the early evening. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive-heat warning for Friday and Saturday for much of Western West Virginia, including Kanawha County. …

