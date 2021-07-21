Artisan market in Bridgeport, W.Va., features more than 20 women-owned small businesses

by Julia Manley, The Bridgeport News

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Babe & Honey, an artisan market located on West Main Street in Bridgeport, is home to more than 20 women-owned small businesses.

Founder and owner Casey Gorby said it was important to her to include local businesses that support women and the community as a whole.

“It just kind of happened that way, honestly, and once it did it felt good to have a bunch of women supporting each other,” she said. “The hope is that we continue to grow and every woman here continues to grow.”

Gorby said the facility is a dedication to her grandmother who had a store in Nutter Fort in the late 1970s. The name “Babe & Honey” is a tribute to her grandparents, as that is what they called each other…

