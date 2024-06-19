APTA-West Virginia news: State’s physical therapists partner with WVU Medicine

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Chapter of the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA-West Virginia) has announced that West Virginia University Medicine will be host sponsor for the APTA-West Virginia’s 2024 conference on Sept. 7-8 at The Embassy Suites in Charleston.

“Our members are grateful and excited to have WVU Medicine play such a key role in our annual conference,” APTA-WV President Scott Davis said. “West Virginia physical therapy professionals are committed to staying on the leading edge of health care, and the conference provides that opportunity. WVU Medicine’s participation supports that mission.”

Davis said attendees will have the opportunity to enhance their skills and knowledge through a hands-on, lab-intensive manual therapy course that the Institute of Advanced Musculoskeletal Treatments (IAMT) will provide on Saturday, Sept. 7. The session promises to be both enriching and rewarding, Davis added.

“We tailored a comprehensive support system for our student attendees,” Davis commented. “They will receive top-notch board prep from the National Physical Therapy Examination (NPTE) Final Frontier, ensuring that students are well prepared for their exams. Additionally, they will gain valuable insights into financial planning and strategy for young professionals from FitBux, setting them on a path to financial success.”

Davis said professionals on Sunday can choose between attending a Marshall University School of Physical Therapy session in clinical pain science content or join FitBux for a financial planning and strategy content.

The conference, he said, will offer 14 contact hours.

About WVU Medicine

The West Virginia University Health System, comprised of 23 hospitals, is the state’s largest health system and largest private employer. Its mission is to improve the health of West Virginians and all we serve through excellence in patient care, research, and education. Its vision is to transform lives and eliminate health disparities through a nationally recognized patient-centered system of care.

About APTA West Virginia

The APTA WV, part of the American Physical Therapy Association, has made significant progress in recent years. It has implemented policy changes such as direct patient access, repeal of the Medicaid provider tax, and medical liability reform. Additionally, it has aided the growth and licensure of physical therapy programs in West Virginia and has seen an increase in membership. The association will continue to focus on membership recruitment, advocacy for health policy changes, and providing educational opportunities. New directions include developing a regional structure, creating a statewide legislative alert system, expanding educational opportunities through an annual conference, and implementing recruitment and leadership strategies.