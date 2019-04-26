Applications now open for WV’s free community college program
By RYAN QUINN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s new, free community college tuition program, West Virginia Invests, is now open for applications.
The state Community and Technical College System has unveiled a website, wvinvests.org, where students may apply.
Senate Bill 1, which created the program, said the certificates and degrees that students may receive free tuition for will be limited to those that “satisfy a workforce need as determined by the Department of Commerce.”
Click “Find a Program” at the top of wvinvests.org to see a list of the state’s public community colleges, and then click on a college to see which programs made the eligibility cut.
