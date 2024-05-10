Applications for 10th Judicial Court Circuit vacancy now available

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission is currently receiving applications to fill the judicial court vacancy by the resignation of Judge Robert A. Burnside, Jr. in the 10th Judicial Circuit serving Raleigh County.

Candidates must submit their completed applications and letters of recommendation or comment no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2024.

Applications and letters of recommendation will not be considered if received after the deadline outlined above. Both must be submitted either via email to [email protected], or by mail to:

Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission

c/o Office of the General Counsel to the Governor

Office of the Governor

State Capitol

1900 Kanawha Blvd E

Charleston, WV 25305

For more information about the application process, please call the Office of General Counsel at 304-558-2000.

Interviews will be held in Charleston on Monday, June 10, 2024.