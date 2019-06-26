Applications accepted for McClintic WMA controlled waterfowl hunt in W.Va.

West Virginia Division of Natural Resources

www.wvdnr.gov



News Release: June 24, 2019



Contact: Andy Malinoski,

304-553-9305 Andy.E.Malinoski@wv.gov

ALUM CREEK, W.Va. — Waterfowl hunters who wish to hunt from a shooting station in the controlled waterfowl hunting zone of McClintic Wildlife Management Area (WMA), located near Point Pleasant, must submit their application by midnight Aug. 11, 2019, according to Kem Shaw, wildlife biologist for the Division of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Section.



Hunting is by permit only on a portion of McClintic WMA during the October split of the waterfowl season. Those hunters who are successful in the lottery draw will be assigned an area free of charge and will be permitted to bring one guest. A shooting station is also available for the physically challenged waterfowl hunter.



Hunters may apply online at www.wvhunt.com. Log into your account and press “Enter Lottery” on the individual’s home screen. Successful applicants will be notified by mail by the second week of September.



Hunters successful in the draw will be randomly assigned a day to hunt. They must report to the McClintic WMA office before 6 a.m. on that day. Applicants not selected may come to the McClintic office on the morning of each day’s hunt to sign up for the opportunity to hunt shooting stations not filled by selected hunters.



Consult the 2019-2020 West Virginia Migratory Bird Hunting Regulations for season dates and additional information. Migratory bird regulations will be available at DNR offices and on the DNR website by the end of July.



