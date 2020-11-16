Annual Warm Hearts, Warm Hands event in W.Va. meets needs of thousands

By Jessica Wilt

The Journal

INWOOD, W.Va. — The South Berkeley Social Club began years ago, eventually taking things to the social media platform as Facebook became more popular. Whether in pre-social media days or now, the group has remained with the same focus: “A page with a purpose.”

One of those purposes was seen this weekend as the group hosted the annual Warm Hearts, Warm Hands event, a drive to gather winter items for children around the community held at Taylor’s Farm Market.

“Last year, it was about 3,000 children we were able to help,” said Joyce Kees, event founder and organizer. “We are pretty sure we reached that goal again this year.”

Her husband, Jim, also serves as a founder and organizer, with Kees saying she couldn’t do it without him, Warm Hearts, Warm Hands being a family affair.

Throughout the weekend, locals brought donations to the field at Taylor’s Farm Market. Poles stationed outside were proudly decorated with donations, symbolizing the need in the community, as well as the strength of the community, South Berkeley residents coming together to assist those in need…

To read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/annual-warm-hearts-warm-hands-event-meets-needs-of-thousands/article_453547c1-5ee1-52a4-bc33-bba8ecab3c3d.html