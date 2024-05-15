Annual Dash for Diabetes 5K registration now open

West Virginia Press Association

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — Coplin Health Systems is once again teaming up with the City of Ravenswood to host the eighth annual Dash for Diabetes 5k Walk/Run event. This year’s race will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 8th, 2024, at Ravenswood’s Riverfront Park. Same day registration will begin at 7:30 a.m.

Just as it has for the past seven years, the annual Dash for Diabetes continues to raise awareness for diabetes and those affected by it. Through promotion of routine exercise and healthy eating for everyone, this event sheds light on the burden of diabetes and the importance of diabetes prevention. The Dash for Diabetes is part of the commitment that Coplin Health Systems has to diabetes education and community health and wellness.

Education services are a cornerstone in the management and prevention of diabetes, offering individuals the knowledge and tools necessary for effective self-care. Coplin, a leading healthcare provider dedicated to community wellness, offers comprehensive diabetes education services tailored to meet the diverse needs of all individuals living with diabetes. From dedicated educational visits to hands-on training in blood sugar monitoring techniques, Coplin equips individuals with practical skills and invaluable insights into managing their diabetes.

Coplin’s team of experienced diabetes educators and other healthcare professionals provide ongoing support and guidance, empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their lifestyle, diet, medication, and exercise regimen. By fostering a proactive approach to diabetes management, Coplin’s education services not only enhance quality of life but also help reduce the risk of complications associated with diabetes.

Registration is available online at coplinhealth.com/5k. To guarantee a race t-shirt, you have until May 19th to pre-register. Fees for pre-registration are $20 for participants 18 years and older, and $10 for 17 years and younger. After May 19th fees for participants 18 years and older will be $25, and $15 for 17 years and younger. T-shirts will be limited. Raceday registration will be available June 8th from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.

For information on sponsoring this event or registration, visit coplinhealth.com/5k.