Annual cleanup in W.Va. honors late professor of Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A group of volunteers met Sunday at the Guyandotte Boat Ramp for the fifth annual Jeff Kovatch Memorial River Cleanup.

Armed with gloves, litter gitter sticks and trash bags, the group worked to clean up the banks of the Guyandotte River, as well as the Ohio River from the East End Bridge east toward Adams Landing Marina and the nearby Paul Ambrose Trail for Health or (PATH) along the section from Guyandotte to Altizer.

The memorial cleanup honors the legacy of Jeff Kovatch, a beloved Marshall University biology professor who died Nov. 5, 2016, at the age of 43 following a brain aneurysm.

Kovatch was a member of the Fourpole Creek Watershed Association, an avid outdoorsman and paddler, and was active in doing research on the Ohio River…

