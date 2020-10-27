Ann Magnuson creates a original salute to West Virginia Music Hall of Fame’s 2020 Induction Ceremony

West Virginia Public Broadcasting to air the Hall of Fame’s eighth induction Nov. 14

Press Release from West Virginia Music Hall of Fame:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame’s 2020 induction ceremony will be broadcast statewide on West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s main channel 7-9 p.m. Nov. 14. The two-hour special will also be streamed on wvpublic.org, Facebook and Passport.

One of the more wildly creative people on the planet, Charleston native, actress, singer and auteur Ann Magnuson produced a unique two-minute video ‘welcome’ that will open the WVMHoF’s Induction Ceremony TV broadcast. It’s a heartwarming message underpinned with her own brand of sly humor and lo-fi creative visuals.

Other recorded messages are from 2013 WVMHoF inductee Peter Marshall, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin, Bishop T.D. Jakes, Ray Wylie Hubbard, and Dr. Ollie Watts Davis.

The ceremony was filmed at the Culture Center Theater Sept. 20-21 and will also include presentations and musical segments taped in Nashville, Los Angeles and Bakersfield, CA.

“It’s an honor for us as an organization to be able to showcase the talents of these artists,” said WVMHoF Director Michael Lipton. “And we feel it’s important for West Virginians to know and take pride in these musicians who have contributed so much to the rich quilt of American music.

“Due to restrictions imposed by COVID-19, we had to be creative in putting together this year’s ceremony,” Lipton added. “As a result, we have a number of performances, presentations and remarks that were filmed in other parts of the country. While there’s no substitute for a live audience and live TV, I think we’ve put together a great show – and one that showcases the considerable talents of these West Virginia musicians.”

As the ceremony was filmed without an audience, the WVMHoF, a non-profit organization, was not able to sell tickets to offset production costs. However, during the show, viewers will be advised of a way to contribute by mail or electronically.

The 2020 WVMHoF inductees

* Ethel Caffie-Austin (Presenter: Dr. Ollie Watts Davis)

* Honey and Sonny Davis (Presenter: Tim O’Brien)

* Larry Groce (Presenters: Andy Ridenour and Francis Fisher)

* The Hammons Family (Presenter: Eric Waggoner)

* Mayf Nutter (Presenter: Pat Boone)

The WVMHoF’s eighth induction ceremony brings the total number of inductees to 57, representing all parts of the state and musical genres ranging from traditional, country and bluegrass to rock, opera, soul, R&B and gospel.

There will be musical performances by Ethel Caffie-Austin, Pat Boone, Larry Groce, Trevor Hammons and Jesse Milnes, Vince Herman and Annie Neeley, Charlie McCoy, Mayf Nutter, Emily Miller, The Tim O’Brien Band, and Billy Edd Wheeler.

The house band will be led by 2008 WVMHoF inductee Charlie McCoy.

The show will be hosted by Leftover Salmon founder Vince Herman and Emily Miller, artistic director of Augusta Heritage Center.

More about the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame, including donating and becoming a member, can be found at www.wvmhof.com

Bios, photos and music samples are available at www.wvmhof.comhttp://www.wvmhof.com