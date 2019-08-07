AmeriHealth Caritas Partnership takes Healthy Hoops Program to Downtown Charleston, W.Va., YMCA

A

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — AmeriHealth Caritas’ Partnership Healthy Hoops program will make its West Virginia debut at the Downtown YMCA in Charleston, Friday, Aug. 9. :

Who

AmeriHealth Caritas Partnership

YMCA of Kanawha Valley

What

AmeriHealth Caritas Partnership’s Healthy Hoops® program will make its West Virginia debut at the Downtown YMCA in Charleston, Friday, August 9. Healthy Hoops is an AmeriHealth Caritas Partnership signature health program targeting asthma and obesity. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in basketball and other fun activities while attending health workshops on asthma, e-cigarettes/vaping, mental health, and nutrition. Later in the day, the public will be able to receive free sports physicals and health screenings, attend health workshops, and receive bags of fresh produce. A medical professional will also be on site to answer clinical questions.

When

Friday, August 9, 2019, Noon – 4 p.m.: YMCA campers engage in the Healthy Hoops® program, which will include basketball clinics, sports physicals, health screenings, bags of fresh produce, and a school supplies giveaway.

Friday, August 9, 2019, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.: The event opens to the community and will include sports physicals, health and asthma screenings, games for the entire family, school supplies giveaway, and a BBQ dinner – all at no charge.

Where

Downtown Charleston YMCA

1114 Quarrier Street, Charleston, WV 25301

Why

According to the American Lung Association, more than 34,000 West Virginia children have asthma.[i] In West Virginia, asthma results in millions of dollars in health care costs — costs that are largely preventable through an evidence-based, public health approach to asthma control.[ii] In addition, more than 37 percent of West Virginians are obese, the highest rate in the nation.[iii]

Healthy Hoops uses basketball, with local coaches, as a platform to teach participants and their families how to better understand and effectively manage their asthma and associated health conditions. More than 15,000 children and their families nationwide have been touched by this industry-acclaimed program since its inception in 2002.