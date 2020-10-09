America’s Newspapers elects new officers

Ogden Newspapers’ Cameron Nutting elected new treasurer; WV News’ Brian Jarvis on board of directors
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Alan Fisco, president of The Seattle Times Company, was elected president of America’s Newspapers today.
Cameron Nutting Williams, regional publisher for Ogden Newspapers in Frederick, Md., was elected treasurer of the board.
Members elected officers for 2020-21 on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 7, during this year’s virtual conference (PIVOT 2020).
In addition to Fisco and Nutting, the following officers were elected:
- Immediate Past President: Chris Reen, president, The Gazette, Colorado Springs, Colorado, and publisher, The Denver Gazette, Denver, Colorado
- Vice President: Nat Lea, president and CEO, WEHCO Media, Little Rock, Arkansas
Six industry executives were elected to three-year terms on the Board of Directors:
- Scott Champion, CEO, Champion Media Company, Mooresville, North Carolina
- Mike Gebhart, president and CEO, Southern Community Newspapers, Lawrenceville, Georgia
- Matthew Gray, senior vice president and general counsel, Community Newspaper Holdings, Inc., Montgomery, Alabama
- Camille Olson, partner, Seyfarth Shaw, Chicago, Illinois
- Tim Prince, senior vice president, Boone Newspapers, Columbiana, Alabama
- Heidi Wright, chief operating officer and publisher, The Bulletin, EO Media Group, Salem, Oregon
Directors remaining on the board include:
- Bill Barker, SE regional president, USA TODAY Network and LocaliQ, Naples, Florida
- John Bussian, attorney, The Bussian Law Firm, Raleigh, North Carolina
- Michael Fishman, publisher, Citizen Tribune, Morristown, Tennessee
- Stacey Hill, executive vice president and chief operating officer, newspapers, News-Press & Gazette Company, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Brian Jarvis, president, WV News, Clarksburg, West Virginia
- Ted McGrew, vice president, sales, Southern Lithoplate, Youngsville, North Carolina
- Matt McMillan, CEO, Press Publications, White Bear Lake, Minnesota
- Jeff Patterson, president – Central Division, Adams Publishing Group, Minneapolis, Minnesota
- James Paxton, president and CEO, Paxton Media Group, Paducah, Kentucky
- John Rung, president and CEO, Shaw Media, Crystal Lake, Illinois
- Jason Taylor, president, Gannett VENTURES, Las Vegas, Nevada
- Judi Terzotis, president and publisher, The Times-Picayune | Advocate, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Emily Walsh, publisher, Observer Media Group, Sarasota, Florida
- Leonard Woolsey, president, Southern Newspapers, Inc., and president and publisher, The Daily News, Galveston, Texas