America’s Newspapers elects new officers

Ogden Newspapers’ Cameron Nutting elected new treasurer; WV News’ Brian Jarvis on board of directors

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Alan Fisco, president of The Seattle Times Company, was elected president of America’s Newspapers today.

Cameron Nutting Williams, regional publisher for Ogden Newspapers in Frederick, Md., was elected treasurer of the board.

Brian Jarvis, president of WV News in Clarksburg is a member of the board of directors

Members elected officers for 2020-21 on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 7, during this year’s virtual conference (PIVOT 2020).

In addition to Fisco and Nutting, the following officers were elected:

Chris Reen, president, The Gazette, Colorado Springs, Colorado, and publisher, The Denver Gazette, Denver, Colorado Vice President: Nat Lea, president and CEO, WEHCO Media, Little Rock, Arkansas

Pictured above: Chris Reen, Nat Lea and Cameron Nutting Williams

Six industry executives were elected to three-year terms on the Board of Directors:

Scott Champion, CEO, Champion Media Company, Mooresville, North Carolina

Mike Gebhart, president and CEO, Southern Community Newspapers, Lawrenceville, Georgia

Matthew Gray, senior vice president and general counsel, Community Newspaper Holdings, Inc., Montgomery, Alabama

Camille Olson, partner, Seyfarth Shaw, Chicago, Illinois

Tim Prince, senior vice president, Boone Newspapers, Columbiana, Alabama

Heidi Wright, chief operating officer and publisher, The Bulletin, EO Media Group, Salem, Oregon

Directors remaining on the board include: