American Legion disposes of American flags the right way

By Olivia Murray, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — There is a right way and a wrong way to dispose of an American flag that is no longer suitable for use.

There’s even a code for it, known simply as the U.S. Flag Code. The code reads: “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”

A local section of the American Legion, Post 174, conducted a mass proper disposal of decommissioned American flags on Tuesday night after a routine meeting.

Post Commander Matthew Sampson said the “dignified way” in which American flags are supposed to be disposed of typically involves a ceremony to accompany the burning of flags that are no longer suitable for use…

