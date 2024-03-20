Alzheimer’s Association releases 2024 Facts and Figures Report

West Virginia Press Association
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — This morning, the Alzheimer’s Association released its 2024 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report. It provides an in-depth look at the latest statistics and information on Alzheimer’s disease prevalence, incidence and mortality, as well as new data on the dementia care workforce, costs of care and the impact on caregivers across the country and West Virginia.
Facts and Figures reveals that dementia caregivers and health care workers report difficulties in navigating dementia care within the U.S. healthcare system. Nearly half (46%) of healthcare workers say that their organizations do not have a clearly defined process for care coordination and clinical pathways for patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI), Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia.
In addition, 60% of health care workers surveyed for the Facts and Figures special report, “Mapping a Better Future for Dementia Care Navigation,” believe that the U.S. healthcare system is not effectively helping families navigate dementia care. New stats released in the report include:
The Impact of Alzheimer’s and Dementia
- An estimated 6.9 million Americans aged 65 and older have Alzheimer’s dementia, including 38,100 in West Virginia. Approximately 200,000 Americans under the age of 65 have younger-onset dementia.
- The U.S. population aged 65 and older is projected to grow to 82 million by 2050. By 2030, all American baby boomers (born 1946 – 1964) will be 65 or older – putting them at greatest risk of Alzheimer’s dementia.
Mortality
- Between 2000 and 2021, the number of Alzheimer’s deaths in the U.S. more than doubled, increasing 141%, while those from the leading cause of death, heart disease, decreased 2.1%.
- West Virginia’s mortality rate of 47.7% from Alzheimer’s is significantly higher than the national mortality rate of 36%.
The Costs of Alzheimer’s and Caregiving
- This year the cost of caring for people living with Alzheimer’s and dementia is projected to reach $360 billion — a $15 billion increase from a year ago. This does not include unpaid care provided by family caregivers.
- Last year in West Virginia, there were 65,000 family caregivers, providing 115 million hours of unpaid care valued at $1.585 billion.Dementia caregivers report higher rates of chronic conditions, including stroke, heart disease, diabetes and cancer than caregivers of people without dementia or non-caregivers.
- The shortage of dementia care specialists is a barrier to a timely and accurate diagnosis, and a lack of diagnosis means a delay in treatments, care delivery and support.
- 55% of PCPs caring for people living with Alzheimer’s report there are not enough dementia care specialists in their communities.
- Shortages of dementia care specialists and direct care workers are compromising care for people living with dementia.
- Twenty states – including West Virginia – have been termed “dementia neurology deserts,” meaning they are projected to have fewer than 10 neurologists per 10,000 people with dementia in 2025.