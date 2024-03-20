Alzheimer’s Association releases 2024 Facts and Figures Report

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — This morning, the Alzheimer’s Association released its 2024 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report. It provides an in-depth look at the latest statistics and information on Alzheimer’s disease prevalence, incidence and mortality, as well as new data on the dementia care workforce, costs of care and the impact on caregivers across the country and West Virginia.

Facts and Figures reveals that dementia caregivers and health care workers report difficulties in navigating dementia care within the U.S. healthcare system. Nearly half (46%) of healthcare workers say that their organizations do not have a clearly defined process for care coordination and clinical pathways for patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI), Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia.

In addition, 60% of health care workers surveyed for the Facts and Figures special report, “Mapping a Better Future for Dementia Care Navigation,” believe that the U.S. healthcare system is not effectively helping families navigate dementia care. New stats released in the report include:

The Impact of Alzheimer’s and Dementia

An estimated 6.9 million Americans aged 65 and older have Alzheimer’s dementia, including 38,100 in West Virginia. Approximately 200,000 Americans under the age of 65 have younger-onset dementia.

Americans aged 65 and older have Alzheimer’s dementia, including in West Virginia. Approximately 200,000 Americans under the age of 65 have younger-onset dementia. The U.S. population aged 65 and older is projected to grow to 82 million by 2050. By 2030, all American baby boomers (born 1946 – 1964) will be 65 or older – putting them at greatest risk of Alzheimer’s dementia.

Mortality

Between 2000 and 2021, the number of Alzheimer’s deaths in the U.S. more than doubled , increasing 141%, while those from the leading cause of death, heart disease, decreased 2.1%.

, increasing 141%, while those from the leading cause of death, heart disease, decreased 2.1%. West Virginia’s mortality rate of 47.7% from Alzheimer’s is significantly higher than the national mortality rate of 36%.

The Costs of Alzheimer’s and Caregiving