Alzheimer’s Association invites West Virginians to register for 2024 Walks to End Alzheimer’s®

Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the World’s Largest Event Dedicated to Alzheimer’s Care, Support and Research

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter invites the community to join the fight against Alzheimer’s by participating in one of the nine statewide 2024 Walks to End Alzheimer’s. In addition to individual walkers, teams and team captains, there are also opportunities for sponsors and individual donations.

The 2024 Walks to End Alzheimer’s in West Virginia will take place:

New River Region – September 14

Mid-Ohio Valley – September 21

Mercer County (Bluefield/Princeton) – September 21

Upper Ohio Valley – September 22

Martinsburg – September 28

North Central – October 6

Huntington – October 12

Tri-County (Marion, Mon and Preston) – October 20

Charleston – October 26

“This is a pivotal moment in the fight against Alzheimer’s, because there are finally FDA-approved treatments that can change the course of the disease,” said Sharon M. Covert, executive director for the Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter. “We hope the community will rally with us to help raise awareness and funds for families facing the disease, allowing us to take more steps toward treatments and finally ending this public health crisis.”

With more than 600 Walks taking place across the U.S. each fall, Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest fundraising event and supports the Association’s free educational programs and support groups, Alzheimer’s care services and advancements in treatment and research. People walk in memory of mothers, fathers, grandparents and loved ones who are or have been impacted by the disease.

Registration for 2024 Walks to End Alzheimer’s is now open. For more information or to register, visit alz.org/walkwv.

The Alzheimer’s Association is also seeking sponsors who are interested in sharing compelling stories, recruiting volunteers, and engaging participants. Sponsors and media partners can play a vital role in amplifying the Association’s mission and fostering community engagement and awareness. For information about sponsorships, in-kind donations or other areas of support, call the Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter at 304.343.2717.

An estimated 6.9 million Americans aged 65 and older have Alzheimer’s dementia, including 38,100 in West Virginia. One in three seniors dies with the disease – more than breast and prostate cancer combined. West Virginia’s mortality rate of 47.7% from Alzheimer’s is significantly higher than the national mortality rate of 36%.