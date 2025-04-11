Alzheimer’s Association Invites the Community to Register for 2025 West Virginia Walks to End Alzheimer’s®

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Alzheimer’s Association invites West Virginians to register for 2025 Walks to End Alzheimer’s®, taking place across the state this fall.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, this inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to

join the fight against the disease. All money raised through Walk to End Alzheimer’s benefits the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

“Now is the moment we’ve been waiting for. With new treatments emerging in the fight against Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, now is the time for hope,” said Sharon M. Covert, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia chapter. “Every step takes us closer to a cure and to achieving our mission of a world without Alzheimer’s and dementia. We hope West Virginians will register their team and walk to honor our friends and neighbors facing this disease.”

The 2025 Walks to End Alzheimer’s across the state include:

New River Region – September 13

Upper Ohio Valley – September 21

Mid-Ohio Valley – September 27

Martinsburg – September 27

Mercer County (Bluefield/Princeton) – October 4

Huntington – October 4

North Central – October 5

Tri-County (Marion, Mon and Preston) – October 19

Charleston – October 25

To register as a team or an individual and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walks, visit alz.org/walkwv.

The Alzheimer’s Association is also seeking sponsors who are interested in sharing compelling stories, recruiting volunteers, and engaging participants. Sponsors and media partners can play a vital role in amplifying the Association’s mission and fostering community engagement and awareness. For information about sponsorships, in-kind donations or other areas of support, call the Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter at 304.343.2717.

There are nearly 7 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s dementia, including 38,100 in West Virginia. One in three seniors dies with the disease – more than breast and prostate cancer combined. Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter at alz.org/wv or 304.343.2717 to schedule a care consultation and be connected to local resources.