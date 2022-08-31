All four West Virginia charter schools up and running￼

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — All four of the first approved public charter schools in West Virginia are open, with the deadline for additional charter school applications due today.

The Professional Charter School Board virtually met on Tuesday morning to receive a report on the progress of the two brick-and-mortar charter schools and two statewide virtual charter schools, all of which have started their school years over the last two weeks.

“This was the first month that we’ve had charter schools in West Virginia,” said Adam Kissel, chairman of the Professional Charter School Board. “From a practical perspective, this is the most successful month in the history of education freedom in West Virginia. We should be happy about that.”

James Paul, executive director of the board, informed board members about the latest charter school enrollment numbers. As of Friday, the Eastern Panhandle Preparatory Academy has 330 students, and the West Virginia Academy has 470 students. The Eastern Panhandle Preparatory Academy serves students in Berkeley and Jefferson counties, while the West Virginia Academy serves students in Monongalia and Preston counties…

To read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/all-four-w-va-charter-schools-up-and-running/article_a16ce043-abde-5fec-9a6e-6829301e8d09.html