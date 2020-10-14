After delay, Blenko to auction limited-edition W.Va. Day pieces online

The Herald-Dispatch

MILTON, W.Va. — Though the coronavirus pandemic delayed production of Blenko’s annual West Virginia Day birthday piece, a design celebrating 127 years of statehood is now ready for sale.

The West Virginia Birthday piece is historically offered for sale June 20, the state’s birthday, but the pandemic took three months of production time away from Blenko Glass — not to mention, it also affected Blenko’s traditional method of distribution.

This year’s piece, “Take Me Home,” is an homage to the curvaceous and winding roads that wrap around the hills, valleys and mountains of the state.

Designed and individually hand-signed by longtime Blenko staff member Charlie Harshbarger, the piece stands 16 inches tall and is available in Blenko’s newest shade of green, mint, which pays tribute to the lush forests and woodlands that surround West Virginians. The annual piece is also hand-signed by Blenko Glass Company President John W. Blenko…

