Aerospace education taking off in north central West Virginia

By John Miller, The Exponent Telegram

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — If one were to look at a chart of the number of planes in the air at any particular moment, it would be quite obvious that it’s pretty crowded up there. All of the aircraft on that chart need serviced and all of them need pilots.

Airlines have aging fleets and aging pilots are slated to retire in the near future. Experts in the field say a number of jobs are expected to open in the coming years and more people will be needed to fill those positions.

In North Central West Virginia, opportunities abound. Pierpont Community & Technical College’s Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center is working hard to train workers in FAA aviation maintenance. …

