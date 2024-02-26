Academic Showdown West Virginia State University regional winners announced

West Virginia Press Association

INSTITUTE, W.Va. – Two teams advanced from the 2024 Academic Showdown (Showdown) regional competition held on Feb. 23 at West Virginia State University. George Washington High School Team 1, Kanawha County, placed first, and Buffalo High School, Putnam County, placed second, earning both teams a spot in the finale on April 23, 2024, at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston.

The following schools participated:

Buffalo High School

Charleston Catholic High School

George Washington High School

Poca High School

Ripley High School

St. Albans High School

Sissonville High School

The 2024 Showdown features 90 high school teams from 31 counties statewide, increasing student participation from 71 teams over the previous season. Students in grades 9 – 12 showcase their academic expertise in math, history, sports, fine arts, pop culture, and more through fast-paced rounds of questions.

The Academic Showdown is a partnership between the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE), the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, West Virginia Public Broadcasting and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History.

Stay up-to-date on regional events by visiting the WVDE website.

Buffalo High School placed second in the West Virginia State University regional of the 2024 Academic Showdown.

Main Photo Caption: George Washington High School Team 1 placed first in the West Virginia State University regional of the 2024 Academic Showdown.