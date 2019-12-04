Latest News:
AARP WV offers advice against holiday scams, fraud

WV Press Staff Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Christmas means many things: Church services, family gatherings, decorations, gifts, food and travel. But it also means an increase in scam and fraud attempts.

AARP WV and WV Press have joined together to share advice on protecting your family this holiday season.

AARP Assistant State Director Linda Bunn and WV Press Executive Director Don Smith go “InDepth” on WV Press InSight. Learn who is the most likely target for fraud, options for password protection, and where to find information on the latest fraud efforts and more.

InDepth with Linda Bunn of AARP WV – Know who is targeted for scams and why

You should really watch this … with your family. WV Press Association Executive Director Don Smith and Linda Bunn, assistant state director for AARP West Virginia, talk about financial scams, con artists, likely targets and what we should know to protect ourselves.

Posted by West Virginia Press Association on Tuesday, November 5, 2019
