AARP WV offers advice against holiday scams, fraud

WV Press Staff Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Christmas means many things: Church services, family gatherings, decorations, gifts, food and travel. But it also means an increase in scam and fraud attempts.

AARP WV and WV Press have joined together to share advice on protecting your family this holiday season.

AARP Assistant State Director Linda Bunn and WV Press Executive Director Don Smith go “InDepth” on WV Press InSight. Learn who is the most likely target for fraud, options for password protection, and where to find information on the latest fraud efforts and more.